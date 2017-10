Shaking up the standard makeup of most cookie-cutter jazz bands that typically include a sax or a trumpet, Skeleton Crew boasts an arsenal of four trombones for their horn section. The trombones allow for more variety in their material, as Skeleton Crew tend to play a mix of swing, jazz, Latin and rock on any given night. Accompanied by two vocalists, piano, bass and drums, the trombone-grounded ensemble shows off its versatility by proudly pushing against the grain of contemporary jazz.