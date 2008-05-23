Still best remembered for the hits from their 1989 self-titled debut, including “18 and Life,” “I Remember You” and “Youth Gone Wild,” Skid Row arrived on the hair-metal scene at just about the worst time possible, shortly before the grunge movement “killed their genre dead,” as an infamously offensive T-shirt worn by former frontman Sebastian Bach might have worded it. Against the odds the band has yet to reunite with Bach, but they’ve carried on with a singer who sounds much like him, playing the same crass glam-metal that made them famous. Tonight they do an 8 p.m. show at the Rave.