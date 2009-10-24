Star Wars Extravaganza

“Some fans are content to collect action figures… other fans want to be action figures”. So says the 501st Legion, a group dedicated to spreading the gospel of Star Wars , via meticulously recreated costumes and charity work. The fully outfitted unit of Imperial Stormtroopers stops by Discovery World today, along with the R2D2 builders group, a club aiming to be a resource for anyone interested in building their own replica of the plucky, lovable droid. Beyond being a chance to interact with your favorite characters from the films, today’s event is also an opportunity to give back, featuring a raffle benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in addition to the displays and panel discussions.