Like a blue “Weird Al” Yankovich making a push for the college marketor perhaps a better analogy is Dane Cook with a guitarcomedian/musician Stephen Lynch traffics in novelty songs about taboo topics. On his latest album, 3 Balloons , he lewdly tackles subjects like AIDS testing, anal drug-trafficking and vaginal grooming, all with a smug smirk on his face. His bathroom humor belies some serious onstage talent, though: In 2006, he anchored the Broadway production of The Wedding Singer , starring in the Adam Sandler role.