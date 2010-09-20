Of all the post-counterculture oddities that the film industry created around the time, 1973’s The Sting stands out as one of the more interesting. Set in Depression-era Chicago, this complex heist film catches Roberts Shaw and Redford at the height of their careers, and registers as a period piece than anything else. As opposed to the glamorized criminal biographies set in the same era (like Bonnie & Clyde ), this one avoided romanticism. At a time when liberal and conservative values were at war in Hollywood, the film won seven Oscars (including Best Picture). Brocach Irish Pub screens this classic for free tonight at 8:30 p.m.