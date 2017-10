Long associated with the late-’90s folk scene they first made their name in, the singing Canadian twin sisters Tegan and Sara have since moved on to a much different sound, one that’s driven and electric. Their hyper-charged, power-pop synths serve well their latest batch of songs, The Con, complementing the album’s motifs of mania and despondency. Tonight the ultra-emotional sisters bring their live show to the Pabst Theater for an 8 p.m. performance.