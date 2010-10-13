The Temper Trap w/ Delphic and The Hundred in the Hands

Like so many alternative-rock groups formed around 2005, Australia’s Temper Trap began as post-punk revivalists, but they had broadened their palette considerably by the time they released their 2009 album, Conditions . The record has emerged as a modest hit, largely on the back of its shimmering single “Sweet Disposition,” a flashy, U2-styled skyscraper that has memorably appeared in commercials for (500) Days of Summer , Rhapsody.com, Diet Coke and several TV shows. Openers Delphic are touring behind one of the year’s best British rock records, Acolyte , a debut that draws from both modern and ’80s-styled dance music, with particular debt to New Order.