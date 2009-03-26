The Times of Harvey Milk

A tireless organizer and campaigner, Milk was drawn to politics by the necessity of protecting his own community, but he was never a single-issue politician, forming alliances with labor, the elderly and other minorities over everything from clean streets, better housing, liberalized pot laws and the export of union jobs overseas. As the first openly gay elected official in America, Harvey Milk put himself on the line. In 1978, a hostile fellow council member, in an incident that riveted national attention, killed the San Francisco supervisor at City Hall. This 1984 documentary explores the historic politician that would later serve as the subject of last year’s Sean Penn film, Milk .