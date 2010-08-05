Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s award-winning 1986 musical about the psyches of some of the most famous characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, including Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (of the beanstalk fame). The romp was inspired by the analytical writings of famed psychoanalyst Bruno Bettleheim.