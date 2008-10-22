Her nylon-and-neon fashion sense suggests a return to ’80s bubblegum pop songs about candy, but French singer Yelle has far too much attitude to sing about anything that saccharine. Instead she sasses about inadequate penises and taboo sexual encounters, albeit with a pep that makes even the most crass subject matter sound innocent (that she sings her incendiaries in quaint French also makes them seem less loaded than they actually are.) Tonight Yelle brings her blog-wowing electro-pop to the Turner Hall Ballroom for an 8 p.m. show.