Today in "What The Hell?": Mr. Belding Will Be At Brewers on Deck

Dozens of Milwaukee Brewers players, coaches and alumni will appear at the Wisconsin Center on Sunday as part of the team's annual fan event Brewers On Deck, but on that crowded roster there's one name that stands out: Dennis Haskins. If that name doesn't ring a bell, it's because Haskins is the actor best known as the fatherly "Saved by the Bell" principal Mr. Belding, a role he stuck with for more than a decade, long after Zack and A.C. and the gang had graduated Bayside.

This actually won't be Haskins' first time at On Deck; he's appeared there for the last two years. According to the Brewers' website, Haskins will host a variation of "Hollywood Squares" called "Milwacky Squares," which will feature Bob Uecker in the middle square. But first he'll take some questions. Through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, he'll be answering questions tagged with #AskMrBelding on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The website Miller Park Drunk kicked off the Q&A with the question foremost on fans' minds this afternoon: "Why are you even here? This makes no sense."