Zoom into Nano Opens at Discovery World

Zoom into Nano, described as “a hands-on interactive exhibition focusing on how scientists see and make things that are too small to see” on its website, will open up at Discovery World on Saturday, May 21.

“Advances in nanotechnology are changing the way we design and fabricate almost everything – from faster computers, to stain repellent clothes, to new medicines to treat diseases, and technologies that are beyond our imagination,” Discovery World said in a press release.

The grand opening for this traveling exhibit begins at 10 a.m. You can find more information here.