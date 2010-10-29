Austin City Limits: 35 Years in Photographs (University of Texas Press), by Scott Newton and Terry Lickona

Photographed by Scott Newton and edited by Newton and Terry Lickona, Austin City Limits is a coffee table record of the successful concert program’s long run on PBS. As principal photographer for the show since the first season, Newton has had full access to every performer. Sometimes he chose black and white film, suitable hues for the gravity of Leonard Cohen (1988) and Johnny Cash (1987). Most shots are in color and encompass acts of many persuasions, including Rosanne Cash (2003), Mano Chao (2008), Cat Power (2006), David Byrne (2001), Beck (2002), Arcade Fire (2007) and Mos Def (2009). A chronological arrangement would have been more interesting as a way of showing the program’s development across the decades, but fans of concert photography will find candy for the eyes on nearly every page.