A Beautiful Noise

Garage rock first gained popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s and today garage bands continue to find their way into the mainstream of rock ‘n’ roll. Perfect for both fans of rock and students of history, Peter Roller’s new book Milwaukee Garage Bands: Generations of Grassroots Rock follows Milwaukee garage rockers as they perfect their craft across the city. Incorporating more than 30 interviews, this compilation offers readers a look at diverse acts including Milwaukee’s own Violent Femmes, The Stilettos, The Angry Daisies, The Palmettos and The Chevelles. Milwaukee Garage Bands proves that the enjoyable noise coming from basement practice spaces is alive and well in Milwaukee and that even though our city hasn’t earned a reputation as a platform for rock stars, it has the perfect niche for the garage band rock scene.

Roller is a professor at Alverno College. Specializing in diverse music cultures, Roller teaches classes on the history of rock ‘n’ roll, urban ethnic music and African-American and Latin American music. After earning degrees in music from Grinnell College and Indiana University, Roller went on to earn a doctorate in ethnomusicology from UW-Madison. He is also a guitarist in his own right and has performed and recorded in styles ranging from blues to world beat. Roller will introduce his new book Milwaukee Garage Bands: Generations of Grassroots Rock at Boswell Book Co. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.