Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble

Levon Helm has lived near Woodstock off and on over the years and madehistory therenot by playing the famous 1969 festival but through playing drumsand other instruments on albums recorded nearby, especially Dylan’s Basement Tapes and the Band’s epochal Music from BigPink. Several years ago Helm resurfaced in top form with Dirt Farmer, one of the more authenticrecent examples of Americana.Helm is living again in Woodstock and hosts many jam sessions (“midnightrambles”) in his barn, documented by photographer Paul Laraia in his book The Levon Helm Midnight Ramble(published by Backbeat Books).

The photo album of all stars shows Helm playingin fine company. Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris and Medeski, Martin & Woodare among the musicians photographed while dropping by the barn and offering aquote for inclusion in the book. “You just feel as if you’re performing for abunch of people sitting around in someone’s house,” Chris Wood says. The vibeis that loose and comfortable. Laraia followed with his camera as Helm took thebarn on the road, shooting performances at the Ryman in Nashville and elsewhere with Dr. John,Clarence Clemons and Billy Bob Thornton, playing double drums with Max Weinbergand reuniting with original Bandmate Garth Hudson.