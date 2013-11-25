Classical Happenings

Frankly Music

“Words and Music”

7 p.m., Dec. 2-3

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

1584 N. Prospect Ave.

Now in its 10th season, the chamber music ensemble led by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Frank Almond has, in the words of Shepherd Express critic Rick Walters, “achieved and sustained a high artistic level in a variety of sophisticated programs” with high standards of musicianship and a parade of great guests. Baritone Kelly Markgraf will be featured in a concert of works by Samuel Barber, Ned Rorem and Arnold Schoenberg. Tickets are available at franklymusic.org for $35 or $10 for students.