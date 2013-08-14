Sunshine Footwork

Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise —the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the traditional style of old Broadway musicals and classic films. Part Two closes with guest artist Adam Hess dancing his own choreography for “On The Sunny Side of the Street.” His smooth upper body and fast, improvisational footwork spring from the jazz side of this exuberant dance form. Part Three plays with contemporary musical accompaniments in five premieres by company members.

Brinkman-Sustache describes DOT, which was founded under the Danceworks umbrella in 2000, as “a group of friends who share a passion for tap dancing.” Most company members are teachers at Danceworks and elsewhere. The group’s unflagging desire to invent new ways to make noise with their feet is heartening. Joyful Noise ’s finale is set to Michael Franti and Spearhead’s “The Sound of Sunshine” because, says Brinkman-Sustache, “If sunshine had a sound it would be like tap dancing.’

In addition to Brinkman-Sustache and Hess, the concert features work by company members Kelly Drake, Annette Grefig, Holly Heisdorf, Rachel Payden, Gabi Sustache, Tina Wozniak and guest artist Alissa Juckum.

Performances are Aug. 16-17 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 18 at 2:30 p.m. The Danceworks Studio Theatre is at 1661 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-277-8084, ext. 6025, or visit dancworksmke.org.