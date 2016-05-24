Dance Happening: Real Time

Real Time

Danceworks Studio

1661 N. Water St.

8:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, June 3

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Real Time movement performance event next week will feature the cast of Daniel’s recent outdoor hike/performance, Scenic Route MKE . The distinguished Dani Kuepper, Joe Pikalek and Jenni Reinke will join the Burkholders in a music/dance performance on the Milwaukee River behind the Danceworks parking lot and then inside the Danceworks Studio. The artists will provide drinks and conversation to end the evening. Admission is pay-what-you-will-but-pay-something at the door, cash only. Real Time will continue on the first Friday of each month but this is the last show at Danceworks. The Burkholders want to explore other neighborhoods in the months ahead.