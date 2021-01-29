Wheel and Sprocket’s Local History and New Headquarters: Off the Cuff With Noel Kegel

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz

In 1973 Frank Tamel opened the Wheel & Sprocket bike shop in Hales Corners. In the nearly-five decades since, W&S has opened more than 10 stores in Wisconsin and Illinois. Chris Kegel began as a mechanic at the original location and 1989 he bought out Tamel. Kegel passed away in 2017; the Chris Kegel Foundation continues in his memory. His daughter Amelia Kegel and son Noel Kegel took over W&S and in late 2020 they opened the brand new Bay View headquarters at 187 E. Becher St. Aside from selling and repairing bikes, the sun-filled space offers a café and is also the hub for offices of the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin and Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

In the year when everything changed, gyms were closed, schools were closed but demand for bicycles and exercise equipment was high and remains so. On a recent tour of the facility, Noel Kegel showed off the space and spoke about Wheel & Sprocket’s history.

What is the history of this building?

We did some research and this building was part of the Filer and Stowell complex. It was built in 1919 as a foundry and made equipment for the logging industry. During World War II it made engines and was also a foundry that cast fire hydrants. There was actually a rail spur that came into the building and the crane would unload the rail cars. We had to take the rails out for our renovations. It was a one story building that we turned into a two story building. The side of the building on Becher St. is the most visual so we wanted to do something striking.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz

We bought the building in 2017 and it took a year to get the plans, financing and permits in order. In the time since, the Michels [Corp.] building, Komatsu [Mining. Corp.] and KinetiK [Apartments] all became part of the developments moving down from the Third Ward/Walker’s Point.

How does this space fit in with Wheel & Sprocket’s history?

We want to do it authentically and genuinely. We are from here and we grew up here. Our stores had historically been in the suburbs. Me and my sister live in the city and there is a real market here. If we are going to spend the rest of our lives here. Let’s enjoy it! There was some sentimentality in moving out of our nest [the Hales Corners location.]

It also reflects how retail has evolved in general. Being on Hwy 100 with 30,000 cars a day passing by was historically good from a retail perspective. You want that visibility. These days everyone has a cellphone (speaks into phone) “bike shop—navigate.” We have become more of a destination than we used to be. The Joy Ride Café proceeds benefit the Chris Kegel Foundation which puts money back into local projects.