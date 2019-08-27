Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 29-Sept 4, 2019

× Expand Illustration by Anna Ward Dad’s Season Tickets runs Aug. 31-Oct. 26 at the Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek, Wis.

This week, Matt Zembrowski’s latest creation, Dad’s Season Tickets, receives its world premiere in Fish Creek’s Northern Sky Theater.

Theater

Dad’s Season Tickets

Composer-playwright-lyricist Matt Zembrowski (Doctor! Doctor!; Sunset and S’Mores) will have his latest creation, Dad’s Season Tickets, receive its world premiere in Fish Creek’s Northern Sky Theater. Ray Jivoff heads a six-member cast for the production of what the theater describes as “a musical comedy celebrating family, folly and football.”

Which of Frank’s three daughters will inherit his treasured season tickets? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook. From kick-off to the final “hail Mary,” it’s anyone’s game. “To reach the end zone, our home team must first relearn that family isn’t everything; it’s the only thing,” Northern Sky asserts. They also helpfully feature a Green Bay Packers-friendly schedule with no Sunday shows and 3 p.m. matinées on weeknight games.

Aug. 31-Oct. 26 at Northern Sky Theater, 9058 County Road A, Fish Creek. For tickets, call 920-854-6117 or visit northernskytheater.com.

Dead Man’s Cell Phone

There’s an incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café, a person at the next table who has had enough and a dead man with a lot of loose ends. So begins Dead Man’s Cell Phone—an imaginative new comedy by MacArthur Grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl. Outskirts Theatre describes the new play as “a work about how we memorialize the dead and how that remembering changes us. It’s the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.” The cast consists of Brittany Boeche, Seth Hale, Nate Press, Deborah Oettinger, Kim Giddens and Liz Ehrler.

Aug. 30-Sept. 8 at Danceworks, Inc., 1661 N. Water St. For tickets and more information, visit facebook.com/outskirtstheatre and click “Events.”