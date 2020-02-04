Milwaukee's Spring 2020 Classical Music Calendar

Here's a comprehensive list of all of the classical music performances scheduled for Spring 2020 in Milwaukee.

February


Ye Vagabonds
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (Hallamór Concert Series)
Feb. 7

“Beijing Guitar Duo in Concert”
UWM Peck School of the Arts
Feb. 7

“Simply Swingin’—Sinatra & Friends”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Pops)
Feb. 7-9

Four Guys in Dinner Jackets: “Now in Technicolor”
Oconomowoc Arts Center (Cabaret Series)
Feb. 7-9

“Winter Journey: A Theatrical Staging of Schubert’s Winterreise”
Tim Rebers and Posy Knight (53212 Presents)
Feb. 7-16

Franz Schubert’s famous and challenging song-cycle Winterreise will be sung by Tim Rebers with pianist Maggie Rebers in an original theatrical staging with the dancer and choreographer Posy Knight. The Romantic music is impassioned, the story it tells is heartbreaking and the staging will be a complete experiment. The performances are at the intimate new 53212 Presents multidisciplinary performance space above Company Brewing in Riverwest, one more good reason to see this. (John Schneider)


Les Délices: “Myths & Allegories”
Early Music Now
Feb. 8

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
Thrasher Opera House
Feb. 8

“Baumgartner Studio Artist Showcase featuring Leonard Bernstein’s Trouble in Tahiti”
Florentine Opera
Feb. 8-9

“Italy!”
Karen Beaumont @ St. Hedwig’s Church
Feb. 9

“Melodious Women” (guest artists: Lucille Chung, Libby Larson, Laura Snyder)
Wisconsin Philharmonic
Feb. 9

Women’s right to vote turns a century old, and the Wisconsin Philharmonic commemorates this special occasion with performances by talented female composers and artists: composer Libby Larsen, pianist Lucille Chung and vocalist Laura Snyder. A pre-concert event with Rebecca Kleefisch, aimed at enlightening the audience on such an important milestone and how Wisconsin led the way, is also part of this special event. The program consists of works by Joan Tower, Libby Larsen and Serge Rachmaninoff. (John Jahn)


“Musical Dialogues: J.S. Bach, Wolfgang Mozart, Robert Schumann”
Philomusica Quartet
Feb. 10 & 16

Formed in 2008, Philomusica String Quartet is currently in residence at Wisconsin Lutheran College. The quartet is composed of violist Nathan Hackett, cellist Adrien Zitoun, and violinists Jeanyi Kim and Alexander (Sascha) Mandl. This chamber music program includes: Bach’s Art of the Fugue, Contrapuncti 1-4; Mozart’s String Quartet No. 17 in B-Flat Major, K. 458, subtitled The Hunt; and Schumann’s String Quartet in A Major, Op. 41, No.3, named after his wife, Clara. (Harry Cherkinian)



Axiom Brass
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
Feb. 11

“Winter Pajama Jamboree” (Family Friendly)
Festival City Symphony
Feb. 12

“Flute Fanfare”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Feb. 12

“The Avant-Garden of Love”
Present Music
Feb. 13-14

“The Finest Hour: Divina & the Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown”
Door County Auditorium
Feb. 14

Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo: “Guitar Magic”
Schauer Arts Center (Cabaret Series)
Feb. 14

“Songs & Sweethearts”
Germantown Performing Arts Center
Feb. 15

“Lyric Chorale” @ All Saints Cathedral
Milwaukee Children’s Choir & Ann Arbor Youth Chorale
Feb. 15

“The Finest Hour: Divina & the Vagabonds and Hot Club of Cowtown”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Performing Arts Series)
Feb. 15

Willy Porter
Thrasher Opera House
Feb. 15

“Sensoria: Experiments in Sound and Performance” (Student Performance)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
Feb. 15

Chamber Music Milwaukee
UWM Peck School of the Arts
Feb. 16

Milwaukee Musaik
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Feb. 18

Ben Folds: “One Night Only”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Special Event)
Feb. 19

Tonic Sol-fa
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Matinee Series)
Feb. 19

Flutter (Christine Ingaldson)
Woodland Pattern Book Center (Formations Series for New & Improvised Music)
Feb. 20

Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble
Schauer Arts Center
Feb. 21

The Carlos Adames Group
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Club Series)
Feb. 21

Milwaukee Children’s Choir
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church
Feb. 22

“Symphonic Spectacular” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Feb. 22

“Masur Conducts Mendelssohn”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Feb. 22-23

“Mozart, Strauss, Beethoven”
Kettle Moraine Symphony
Feb. 23

“Classic Cadences” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
Feb. 23

“Salon with Anthony Marwood”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Feb. 27

Velvet Caravan
Thrasher Opera House
Feb. 29

“Beethoven’s Violin Concerto”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Feb. 29-March 1

March

CONTINUING:


“Beethoven’s Violin Concerto”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Through March 1

OPENING:


“Amadeus Guitar Duo in Concert”
UWM Peck School of the Arts
March 5

“Caro Pierotto and Farofa Present: BR-101”
Latino Arts
March 6

Making their Wisconsin debut, vocalist Caro Pierotto and the collective Farofa will lead the audience on a musical tour of their native Brazil. Following the route of the country’s major highway (BR-101) from the north to the south, listeners can expect lyrics in English, Spanish and Portuguese; musical styles will blend, exploring classical, Brazilian and rock ’n’ roll elements. This special showcase will present the multifaceted, spirited nature of Brazil’s musical influences and impact. (Anastasia Skliarova)


Socks in the Frying Pan
UW-Washington County (Performing Artist Series)
March 6

Socks in the Frying Pan
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (Hallamór Concert Series)
March 7

“Sing-a-thon” @ Southridge Mall
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
March 7

Karen Casey
Thrasher Opera House
March 7

“Sensoria: Experiments in Sound and Performance” (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
March 7

Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
March 7

“The Choir of Man”
Wisconsin Center District (Miller High Life Theatre)
March 7

“J. S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor”
Bel Canto Chorus
March 8

“Handel’s Messiah”
Waukesha Choral Union
March 8

Few things in this world are more inspirational than listening to a talented choir perform George Frideric Handel’s Messiah. If you’ve never experienced this powerful piece live, in person, get yourself to the Shattuck Music Center in Waukesha on March 8. The Choral Union features student singers from Carroll College, as well as singers from the community. Don’t forget to stand when they sing the, always uplifting, “Hallelujah” chorus. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


Yamato: The Drummers of Japan
Marcus Center (Uihlein Hall)
March 13

“Powerhouse Pianists—Michael Mizrahi”
Present Music
March 13

“Beethoven’s Fifth”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
March 13-15

“The Tragedy of Carmen by Peter Brook”
Florentine Opera
March 13, 15, 21, 22

“Music by Buxtehude and Pachelbel”
Karen Beaumont @ St. Hedwig’s Church
March 15

“Symphony Showcase”
Frankly Music
March 16

The ensemble’s season finale showcases some of the stellar musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in chamber music pieces. The evocative program includes Darius Milhaud’s La Cheminée du Roi René; Joaquín Turina’s La Oración del Torero; Wolfgang Mozart’s Quintet for Horn and Strings and Louis Spohr’s captivating—and exceedingly rarely heard live—Nonet in F Major. (John Jahn)


“Jazz Week”
UW-Parkside
March 16-21

“Drum Tao 2020”
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
March 18

“Jazz Festival 2020”
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
March 18-19

Open to all levels of middle and high school jazz combos and ensembles, the 6th Annual Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Jazz Festival will feature brand-new workshops, a new performance format, college recruitment opportunities and more, says the school’s website. Special guest artists will include Gerald Bannon (bass), Donald Edwards (drums), Derrick Gardner (trumpet), Rick Germanson (piano) and Justin Robinson (saxophone). The Conservatory’s Jazz Institute is one of the longest running jazz education programs in America. (John Schneider)


“Spring Solstice Concert” (Guest Artist Greg Hartmann: Rachmaninoff Piano Concert #2)
Cardinal Stritch University
March 19

Mark Mantel & Wilhelm Matthies; Montauk Project (Ryan Miesel & Jake Polancich)
Woodland Pattern Book Center (Formations Series for New & Improvised Music)
March 19

“Ricky Nelson Remembered”
Cedarburg Performing Arts Center
March 20

Skerryvore
Thrasher Opera House
March 20

“Aretha: Queen of Soul”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Pops)
March 20-22

“The Histories”
Concord Chamber Orchestra
March 21

William Shakespeare was a keen reader of history, always looking for the dramatic impact of historical characters and events. In this concert, the Concord Chamber Orchestra performs classical music based upon The Bard’s works, as well as accompanies the winner of its annual concerto competition in a performance of a work chosen by said winner from their repertoire. (John Jahn)


“Let Freedom Ring!”
Festival City Symphony
March 22

Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra
Schauer Arts Center
March 22

“Mozart Without Words” (Yaniv Dinur, soloist)
Philomusica Quartet
March 23

“An Evening with Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Special Event)
March 27

Katie Boeck
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Club Series)
March 27

Darrell Scott
Thrasher Opera House
March 27

“Who Are We?” (7 World Premieres) (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
March 27-29

“George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Performing Arts Series)
March 28

“Davidson Chamber Recitals” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
March 29

Chamber Music Milwaukee (World Premieres)
UWM PSOA Music
March 29

April


Billy Stritch: “I’m Playing His Songs: The Music of Marvin Hamlisch”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Matinee Series)
April 1

Grammy Award-winning singer-pianist Billy Stritch, a mainstay on New York’s cabaret circuit, pays tribute to the prolific composer who composed more than 40 film scores during his amazing career. Hamlisch composed many popular tunes, such as “The Way We Were,” “What I Did for Love,” “Nobody Does It Better” and “Through the Eyes of Love” for shows like A Chorus LineThey’re Playing our Song, The Goodbye Girl, Sweet Smell of Success and many more. (Harry Cherkinian)


“Pianist Nathan Carterette performs Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1”
UWM Peck School of the Arts
April 1

“Johnny A. Just Me…and My Guitars”
Thrasher Opera House
April 3

“Clipper Plays Mozart; Beethoven’s ‘Eroica’”
UWM PSOA Music
April 3

EmiSunshine
UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium
April 3

“Brahms + Schumann”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
April 3-4

“If only you could breathe into your orchestra, when it plays, that longing for spring!,” Robert Schumann wrote to a conductor of the German composer’s latest symphonic work, his Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat Major, Op. 38, adding that he wanted the audience to hear sounds from his work suggesting “the world turning green.” This MSO program bursts with both spring and song, including as it does three major choral pieces written by Schumann’s great friend, Johannes Brahms, featuring mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford and the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus. (John Jahn)


House of Time: “Angels and Demons”
Early Music Now
April 4

Hailing from New York City, chamber ensemble House of Time performs on period instruments and contextualizes the beautiful, vital impact of early music for a contemporary audience. Tatiana Daubek, Matt Zucker, Gonzalo X. Ruiz and Avi Stein—all renowned soloists in their own right—will perform works by Baroque composers Antonio Corelli, Martin Marais (who “played like an angel”) and Antoine Forqueray (who “played like a devil”). In the spirit of Early Music Now’s educational mission, audience members may enjoy a pre-concert lecture. (Anastasia Skliarova)


Aoife Scott
Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (Hallamór Concert Series)
April 4

Joseph Sartori Concert: “An Evening of the Classics”
Plymouth Arts Center
April 4

“Powerhouse Pianists—Cory Smythe” 
Present Music
April 4

Dallas String Quartet: “DSQ Electric”
Schauer Arts Center
April 4

“Benjamin Verdery in Concert” (Classical Guitar)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
April 4

“UWM Piano Festival: The Art of Teaching Beethoven”
UWM Peck School of the Arts
April 4

“April 2020 Masterworks—RSO at The Rita”
Racine Symphony Orchestra
April 5

The RSO was established in 1932 and is one of Wisconsin’s oldest orchestras. This program features John Adams’ Shaker Loops, Joseph Haydn’s Farewell Symphony No. 45 and the winner of the 2020 Young Artist Competition as the featured guest artist. Conductor Pasquale Laurino directs. (Harry Cherkinian)



Milwaukee Musaik
Woman’s Club of Wisconsin
April 9

“A. Curtis Farrow Presents Gospelfest 2020”
Fiserv Forum
April 10

Semi-Toned
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Wilson Theatre)
April 15

Milwaukee Composers Collective (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
April 16

Hal Rammel & Steve Nelson-Raney; Jim Schoenecker & Jay Mollerskov
Woodland Pattern Book Center (Formations Series for New and Improvised Music)
April 16

Paul Silbergleit Sextet
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Club Series)
April 17

John Daugherty and Elena Abend: Robert Schumann’s Liederkreis
UWM Peck School of the Arts
April 17

Wisconsin Brass Quintet
UW-Washington County (Performing Artist Series)
April 17

Zarzuela
Florentine Opera (@ the Center Series)
April 17-18

“Revolution: The Music of the Beatles—A Symphonic Experience”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Pops)
April 17-19

Jack Wright and the Heartlight Band: “Songs & Stories of Neil Diamond”
Schauer Arts Center
April 18

John Sebastian
Thrasher Opera House
April 18

Oconomowoc Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert
Oconomowoc Arts Center
April 19

“Floral Fantasia” (Guest Artist: Kevin Pearl)
Wisconsin Philharmonic
April 19

Joaquín Turina: Circulo; Julius Röntgen: Trio in C Minor; Franz Schubert: Trio in B-flat Major
Prometheus Trio
April 20-21

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident trio features Stefanie Jacob, Margot Schwartz and Scott Tisdel. They will perform three works in the Helen Bader Recital Hall, a venue which, through its floral ornamentation alone, inspires a sense of springtime. Turina’s instrumentation feels uncluttered, providing ample room for sweeping melodies. Lesser-known, Röntgen’s trio interweaves a motif that builds tension, creating a subtly sinister, conflicted undertone. The most “classical” work on the program certainly is Schubert’s, which delivers triumphant vigor. (Anastasia Skliarova)


The Second City: “Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons”
Marcus Center (Wilson Theatre)
April 23-25

“Bach to the Future... Reach for the Stars”
Bach Chamber Choir
April 26 and May 3

This fine choral group consists of amateur, student and professional musicians who present concerts throughout the year; its director and accompanist are professional musicians and the only paid staff members. These folks sing for the love of music, and what better reason. Though works on this concert’s program aren’t known as of this writing, attendees are sure to hear gorgeous choral works from Baroque and Classical era masters and beyond. (John Jahn)


“Fanfare and Finale”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
April 26

Ben LaMar Gay
Woodland Pattern Book Center (Alternating Currents Live)
April 26

“Masterful Tonal Spices” (Melinda Lee Masur, guest pianist)
Philomusica Quartet
April 27

May


UWM Symphony Orchestra: “Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2” (Student Orchestra)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
May 1

This behemoth of a season finale—one of Rachmaninoff’s best-known works—should earn these student musicians significant esteem. Written in the years before the true tumult of the Russian Revolution, this award-winning composition helped heal the critical wounds of Rachmaninoff’s widely panned first symphonic endeavor. From its formidable duration to its fortissimo outbursts, this symphony is nothing short of demanding and dramatic. Enjoy an evening at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts and support this local educational institution’s performance. (Anastasia Skliarova)


“A Night at the Theatre”
Waukesha Choral Union
May 1

“Beethoven’s Heroic Symphony”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
May 1-2

“Blue Heron: Fit for the Immortal Gods: The Music of Johannes Ockeghem”
Early Music Now
May 2

“Family Concert” @ St. Sebastian Parish
Milwaukee Children’s Choir
May 2

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats
Schauer Arts Center
May 2

Carsie Blanton
Thrasher Opera House
May 2

UWM Choral Collage Concert (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
May 2

“J.S. Bach: St. John Passion”
Master Singers of Milwaukee
May 2-3

Join the Master Singers of Milwaukee at All Saints’ Cathedral in Milwaukee and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha for performances of one of Baroque master Johann Sebastian Bach’s greatest choral-orchestral works (and that’s saying a lot!): the St. John Passion. First performed in 1724, this oratorio uses texts from the bible’s John chapter to narrate its crucifixion story. (John Jahn)


“Bach to the Future… Reach for the Stars”
Bach Chamber Choir
May 3

“Monuments”
Festival City Symphony
May 3

“Rachmaninoff, Winds”
Kettle Moraine Symphony
May 3

UWM Jazz Ensemble Concert (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
May 3

The Bridge—a Transatlantic Network for Creative Music: “Bridge #14: Sangliers”
Woodland Pattern Book Center (Alternating Currents Live)
May 3

UWM Flute Ensemble Concert (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
May 5

UWM Gospel Choir Spring Concert (Student Production)
UWM Peck School of the Arts
May 5

“Spring Pajama Jamboree” (Family Friendly)
Festival City Symphony
May 6

The Festival City Symphony will conclude its season with a free Spring Pajama Jamboree concert in the Bradley Pavilion of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The program will include patriotic tunes and, as always, children from the audience will conduct the orchestral finale, “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” The audience is invited to bring a blanket and sit on the floor, up close, to “meet” the orchestra. Conventional seating is also available. Recommended for children in K4 through fifth grade. (Harry Cherkinian)


“What Would Petula Do? A Tribute to Petula Clark”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Matinee Series)
May 6

“The Texas Tenors”
Cedarburg Performing Arts Center
May 8

Betsy Ade & Well-Known Strangers
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Club Series)
May 8

“Beethoven + Bolcom’s Violin Concerto”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
May 8-9

“Mater alma: Marian Adoration in England”
Aperi Animam
May 9

Choral music focused on St. Mary was encouraged when England was primarily Roman Catholic but, as Aperi Animam’s Daniel Koplitz says, when Henry VIII and his successors imposed Protestantism, “the amount of music lost is immeasurable” as institutions housing music “went up in flames, lost forever.” Some of the music to be performed at the Milwaukee group’s “Mater Alma” concert was published by William Byrd in 1610, a time when “even owning a copy could be considered treason” Koplitz continues. Other elements of the program are of more recent origin, including pieces by 20th century Britain’s Benjamin Britten and contemporary Eastern Orthodox composer John Taverner. (David Luhrssen)


“The Tragedies”
Concord Chamber Orchestra
May 9

“Rhythm and Blues” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
May 9

“Hope”
Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra
May 9

Joined by the Sheboygan Symphony Chorus, Wisconsin’s oldest continually performing orchestra will round out its 101st season with Camille Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1 and Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace. Dedicated to victims of the Kosovo crisis, this mass depicts wartime agony and invokes nonviolence. Guest soloist Alina Vasquez will perform Saint-Saëns’ fiery work; considered by many composers to be among the finest cello concertos ever written, this passionate piece nimbly traverses the range of registers accessible to the instrument. (Anastasia Skliarova)


Moraine Chorus Spring Concert
UW-Washington County
May 10

Moraine Symphonic Band Spring Concert
UW-Washington County
May 10

Milwaukee Musaik
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
May 11

“Audrey G. Baird Stars of Tomorrow”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Special Event)
May 12

“A Flute Festival” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
May 13

“Beethoven and Broadway: The Eroica and Broadway Standards” (Student Production)
Cardinal Stritch Music
May 14

“Salon with Susan Babini”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
May 14

“Keep the Home Fires Burning”
Bel Canto Chorus
May 15

Narrated by Emmy Award-winning Mary Alice Tierney, this concert presents music inspired by World War I. These works were meant to boost morale, comment on life in the trenches and grieve, as in Herbert Howell’s Elegy for Viola, String Quartet and String Orchestra, played by the Falls Baptist Chamber Orchestra. Ralph Vaughan Williams composed his Dona Nobis Pacem to passionately warn against another worldwide conflict, integrating Walt Whitman’s Civil War poetry and Catholic texts. Bel Canto performs the story of “the war to end all wars.” (Anastasia Skliarova)


“Cache MKE”
Latino Arts
May 15

“Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Special Event)
May 15-16

PAC Singers Spring Concert: “Musical Potpourri”
Plymouth Arts Center
May 15-16

The Paul Thorn Band
Thrasher Opera House
May 15-16

“Spring Concert”
Chant Claire Chamber Choir
May 16

“String Serenade Metamorphosis”
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
May 16

Ted Vigil: “Tribute to John Denver”
Oconomowoc Arts Center
May 16

“An Evening with Kathy Mattea” 
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Performing Arts Series)
May 16

Germantown Spring Community Band Concert
Germantown Performing Arts Center
May 17

“Symphonic Celebration” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
May 17

“Progressions May Melodies” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
May 20

“Spaghetti Western”
The Cooperage
Present Music
May 22

Think of the sound of the Old West, and what comes to mind? Not the grand, orchestral sweep of classic Hollywood, but the reverberating electric guitar and Jew’s harp of Ennio Morricone’s great scores. The Italian composer’s scores for those great ’60s “Spaghetti Westerns” are the inspiration for Present Music’s season closer, programmed by co-artistic director David Bloom. (David Luhrssen)


“Pastoral Sounds”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
May 22-23

Corky Siegel and the Will Tilson Blues Band
Thrasher Opera House
May 23

“Honors Chamber Program Recital” (Student Production)
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra
May 27

Macbeth
Florentine Opera
May 29-31

Italian master Giuseppe Verdi takes William Shakespeare to an operatic level with one of the most complex relationships ever to haunt the stage. Consumed by the promise of political power and propelled by his ambitious wife, Macbeth gets caught in a murderous web to claim the Scottish throne. Instead of great power, however, blind ambition leads only to madness and destruction—all set to Verdi’s magnificent, dramatic score. (John Jahn)

June


“Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
June 5-6

“Season Finale: Everyone Sang”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
June 12-14

Neophonic Jazz Orchestra
Oconomowoc Arts Center
June 14

“Blockbuster Scores: Music from TV and Film”
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Pops)
June 19-21

Kids from Wisconsin
Plymouth Arts Center
June 27

Jason Gillette & the Showtime Big Band
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts (Starry Nights)
June 28