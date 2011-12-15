Alchemist Auditions

×

The Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look





FREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not have rolling through my head right now. The original work was a post-‘60’s after school special about the importance of . . . well . . . being yourself and recognizing everyone’s individuality beyond socially constructed notions. That special was, in turn, based on a record featuring Marlo Thomas, Carol Channing and Michael Jackson among others. The live show is looking for a diverse group of people with musical and comedy backgrounds. It runs March 22nd- 31st.





IN LOVE…YET AGAINAccording to the website about auditions, Jason Powell’s “romantic depressive musical comedy,” is “looking for female actress.” As opposed to a male one, I suppose . . . again, they’re looking for someone with comedy and music talents. It runs April 26th through May 5th.





HELP WANTEDLooks like sort of a 19540’s period romantic office comedy. Sounds like fun. At a quick glance, they’re looking for men and woman in their 20’s –30’s and at least one guy over 59. It runs June 7th -23rd.





THE ALCHEMIST EYEThe next in Alchemist’s long-running series of highly successful Halloween shows. There’s a treasure-seeker who believes he may hae tracked down an ancient amulet of immense power. It’s being billed as being in the style of Poe. They’re looking for an actor and an actress approximately 30 years old and a man able to play a 60-year-old.





Auditions are January 23rd and 24th. For more information, visit Auditions’ webpage. Auditions are scheduled online.









