An Awakening Occurs in UWM’s ‘The Vibrator Play’

× Expand Photo Credit: Nicolas Umbs

UW-Milwaukee brings a sophisticated exploration of inner discovery to the stage with Sarah Ruhl’s In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play). Simon Earle plays a doctor treating women for hysteria in the late 19th century. Kiana Van Dornick conjures reassuring energy to the production as his ever-present assistant. Ellie Trotter balances formality with passion as a patient of the doctor who awakens sexually in her treatments. Sarah Caveney crafts a very nuanced and intricate portrayal of the doctor’s wife, who begins to wonder precisely how her husband is treating the women. Kailee Evans fosters a weary emotional warmth to the ensemble as a wet nurse who aids the doctor’s wife with her baby.

Director Rebecca Holderness’ approach to the text tempers the formal conservatism of the 19th century against the passions aroused by the doctor’s treatments. Moments of seductively sensual pleasure flow and pulse through the plot connecting the ensemble together in a sinewy cartilage of personal exploration. Firmly set in the period, bulky machines used in the treatment are placed in a very refined, civilized period setting amidst the elaborate corsets and petticoats of the era. The costuming becomes a character all its own as it confines individuals in their own repressive personal spaces.

The conservatism of the era places tremendous power in physical contact between individuals. The contrast between the pleasure of the individual and the physical disconnection between characters is overwhelming. A single, simple kiss near the end of the story held enough power to launch the opening night audience into spontaneous applause. The sudden realization of the consequence of that kiss carried a devastating weight just moments later. Holderness and company work very delicate balances like this throughout the show.

Through Nov. 10 at UWM’s Mainstage Theatre. For more information, visit arts.uwm.edu.