Auditions: The Drowsy Chaperone in Elm Grove

The Drowsy Chaperone sounds very much like the title of a vintage Broadway musical. It’s not. It’s actually the title of a musical about a fan of a fictitious vintage Broadway musical named, oddly enough The Drowsy Chaperone. The fan plays the record and finds himself transported to the world of the fictitious 1928 musical. Inside 50 years, this is going to be a very strange artifact, as future productions will be presenting something of a retro ‘90’s interpretation of a retro ‘30’s Broadway musical. I would imagine seeing a production of The Drowsy Chaperone 20 years from now will be a bit like watching a 1970’s Hollywood TV rendering of 1950’s Milwaukee is now.

The Sunset Playhouse is looking to stage a production of the musical (which actually debuted in 1928) this summer. Open auditions for the show are coming up very soon.

Auditions for Sunset’s Drowsy Chaperone take place Monday, May 23rd and Tuesday, May 24th from 7 – 10 pm.

Callbacks are set for May 25th.

Rehearsals run June 6th- July 13th for the show, which runs July 14th – August 7th.

The Sunset is looking for 9 men and 5 women in their 20’s-60’s.

All auditions take place at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove.

Those auditioning are asked to bring 32 bars of sheet music in their key (an accompanist is provided.) There will also be some movement and readings from the script.

For more information, contact Jonathan West at jwest@sunsetplayhouse.com.