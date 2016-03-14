Auditions for Little Mermaid

As one Mermaid closes, another prepares to audition. And so it goes...the circle of life...(wait, no: that’s a different one.) As The NewTheatre on Main closes its staging of The Little Mermaid Jr., a production of the full musical prepares to make its appearance in Greendale as the Greendale Community Theatre. Auditions are soon to be held for the show, which runs Jul. 21- 30.

Auditions for GCT’s Little Mermaid will be held inside the Greendale Highschool Auditorium on Apr. 11 and 12 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Those looking to audition only need attend on one of the two nights. Prepare to sing a selection of music that does not exceed one minute. They’re looking for a song that’s similar to the show without actually being it. (Shouldn’t be difficult...Disney has done a lot of musicals...)

For more information, visit the GCT online.