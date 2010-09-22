Bank On Windfall Theatre’s ‘The President’

The president of a bank has precisely one hour to make a Communist taxi driver look like a high-powered capitalist executive. Why? Well, the daughter of a potential business partner has secretly married the man. The bank president must construct an image for the cab driver that will make him acceptable as a son-in-law to the “Soybean King of Iowa,” so that business can proceed as planned.

That comic scenario plays out in Milwaukee this week when Windfall Theatre opens its season with the U.S. premiere of The President,a farce originally written by Hungarian playwright Ferenc Molnár in 1929. In a modern world fascinated by extreme makeovers and sudden, drastic changes for the benefit of reality TV, the plot lends itself to a contemporary aesthetic. Theatergoers in Toronto discovered this update a few years ago, as up-and-coming playwright Morwyn Brebner did a remarkable job of crystallizing the story in this highly entertaining one-hour show.

Windfall Theatre may not receive the same funding as other established theater groups in town, but what it lacks in money it more than makes up for with sheer talent. A character-based comedy like The President plays to the theater group’s strengths, as demonstrated in last year’s nuanced dark comedy The Receptionist. This tightly written comedy will allow the ensemble and director Carol Zippel to use their abilities to tackle the show’s sophisticated humor from multiple angles.

Based on the plot, one might expect a rather small cast. But the bank is a busy place, and the play features more than a dozen peoplequite a few of them working with Windfall for the first time. The starring turn goes to a veteran, however, as The President features talented comic actor David Flores in the title role. Flores should excel with this type of character.

The one-hour comedy plays out in real time in what should be a really fun 60 minutes in an intimate theater space.

Windfall Theatre’s production of The President runs Sept. 24-Oct. 8 at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Ave.

Theatre Happenings:

Marquette University Theatre opens its season this week with the classic contemporary comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The production runs Sept. 23-Oct. 3 at Marquette’s Helfaer Theatre.