Fiddler on the Roof Auditions

When Fiddler on the Roof opened on Broadway, the tale of Jewish people living in Imperial Russia was only set slightly under six decades in the past. It’s been five decades since then, which means the real-life community that was the inspiration for the tale of Tevye and his daughters lived 100 years ago. The musical continues to be popular today. The latest local production comes to Racine this coming May. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast the show this month.

Those auditioning must come prepared to sing a song of their choosing, with sheet music in hand. An accompanist will be provided. Tape recordings and unaccompanied singing are not permitted. In addition to singing, there will be cold readings from the script and dancing in a group. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the Guild’s box office.

Auditions take place at the Racine Theatre Guild and Holy Communion Church. Auditions are being booked into specific time slots. On Saturday, February 27, at Racine Theatre Guild, appointments are available at 11am, Noon, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm. On Sunday, February 28 at Holy Communion Church, audition times are 1pm, 2pm, 3pm. 4pm and 5pm.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 262-633-4218.

Fiddler on the Roof runs May 13 - 29. Auditions will be held Feb. 27 and 28.