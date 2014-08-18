Jason Powell Pens Alchemist Holiday Show

Holiday theater tradition is great. This coming holiday season we have more A Christmas Carol to look forward to. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas continues with In Tandem as well. As nice as it is to see old classics returning to the stage, it’s incredibly refreshing for anyone covering the theatre scene to see something (anything) new on the schedule for December. This year something new comes in the form of a show written by Jason Powell. It sounds really interesting.

For Purely Elfish Reasons sounds like a clever satirical look at the legend of Santa. The big guy finds his workforce depleted. Many elves have gone off to find work elsewhere. The workshop is low on elfpower. He sends his three best elves off to recruit others who don’t mind working for little pay in one of the harshest environments on the planet.

The intimate space of the Alchemist promises a festive environment with egg nog, cocoa and holiday treats. Finally something shiny and new to look forward to on a local stage this December.