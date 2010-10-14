Lunt, Fontanne and Noel Coward

×

Early on in the 20th Century, a man destined to be known as a playwright and a couple destined to become known as actors met in New York City. The three were penniless at the time. They laughingly joked that when all three were rich and famous, they would work on something together. It's the sort of thing that struggling artists joke about all the time. The three struggling theatre professionals making this particular joke were Noel Coward, Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. In 1932, the three were rather rich, successful and no longer struggling or penniless. Naturally, they decided to go ahead with the idea of working together. Thus was born Design For Livinga play about two men and a women. It was a success on Broadway. Because of it's risqué subject matter, it was not stage in London until 1939.

Next Monday, Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot presents a staged reading of the comedy feturing the Milwauke Rep's Artistic Intern Company.

The Ten Chimneys reading of Design For Living starts at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 18th.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call 262-968-4110 to reserve.