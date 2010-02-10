×

Local silent comedy group The MUTES have developed a rather interesting niche for themselves. The idea of performing silent film-era physical comedy complete with title cards and black and white wardrobe/make-up effects is as clever as it is enjoyable.

Looking for fresh faces to join the act, the MUTES will be hosting auditions next Wednesday at the Alchemist Theatre.

The audition announcement for a silent comedy group is kind of interesting . . . as there is no specific script to study from, I would imagine those looking to join should probably brush-up on their Chaplin and Buster Keaton.

Prospective MUTES should come ready to do some improv and meet the rest of the troupe. If you have a comedic monologue, they may ask you to do it. (odd for a silent group. I guess they’re looking for basic comedic instinct and general sense of humor there.) Bring a headshot and a resume if you have one or be prepared to fill out an audition form. And if things go particularly well, be prepared to discuss scheduling for performances and rehersals with the troupe.

The MUTES auditions will be held Wednesday, February 17th at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 South Kinnickinnic. Auditions run from 6:30pm – 9pm. Auditions are by appointment only. For more information or to schedule your audition please contact Alice Wilson at themutesmke@gmail.com or call (414) 430-0507.