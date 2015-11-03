Next Act’s ‘Bravo, Caruso’

Next Act Theatre’s upcoming show Bravo , Caruso takes us back to Christmas Eve, 1920. Italian opera singer Enrico Caruso is scheduled to take the stage at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York, his performance home of many years. Prior to the show, he is scheduled to give an exclusive interview with reporters in his elegant dressing room and, though he is ill, he and his faithful valet Mario Fantini swap stories, gossip and memories with the press before he goes on stage for the final time.

“ Bravo, Caruso fleshes out the life and time of Caruso and Mario and their relationship, as well as an opera star at the twilight of his career and the difference between public and private personas—the artist versus real life,” says Guest Director Edward Morgan. “Caruso was the most famous opera singer in his era. He did the first opera recording in history with Victor/RCA Records, which boosted both his stardom and theirs. Within about 15 years, Caruso recorded several hundred records that were available all over the world and he also toured with live performances. He started a whole new kind of singing—natural, personal, intimate and passionate, a style that is now the way tenors sing in opera and classical music. Caruso was a star that hadn’t happened before and was an important influence of popular culture and classical music.”

Bravo, Caruso was previously performed at Next Act in 2003, with David Cecsarini in the title role. When Next Act decided to postpone unSilent Night , by John Kishline, Cecsarini thought it was the perfect opportunity to do Bravo, Caruso , a piece already in his mind to bring back very soon. Cecsarini will play Caruso again, but with an entirely different director, cast and crew.

“This is an ideal show for Next Act because it’s intimate yet kind of grand,” says Morgan. “The audience members are the journalists, so the characters are directly addressing them. It’s full of humor and idiosyncrasies. People do not have to be Italian or lovers of opera to appreciate the show, yet these two things inform the show and help make it rich. And a fun fact: Caruso did perform in Milwaukee a couple of times.”

Bravo, Caruso runs Nov. 12-Dec. 6 at 255 S. Water St. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.

