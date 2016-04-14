Pirate Drama Auditions for Theater RED This Month

18th century pirate Anne Bonny continues to be quite popular hundreds of years after she is said to have sailed under the Jolly Roger. She even makes an appearance in the fifth Assassin’s Creed game by Ubisoft. The latest honor for the legendary Irish pirate of the Caribbean comes in the form of a local play that is being written by Liz Shipe for Theater RED.

The historical figure made her first appearance in Captain Charles Johnson’s seminal 1724 book A General History of the Pyrates. Now she appears in Shipe’s Bonny Anne Bonny...a brand new play which will be directed by noted local fight choreographer/actor/Theater RED co-founder Chrsitopher Elst. Elst, Shipe and company look to cast for the play, which runs Oct. 27 - Nov. 12 at the Raabe Theatre on the campus of Wisconsin Lutheran College on 8815 West Wisconsin Ave.

Auditions for the production will be held Apr. 23 and 30 at the Wisconsin Lutheran College Center for Arts and Performance on the campus of WLC. Auditions run from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on both days. Auditions consist of a pprepared 2-minute monologue and cold readings from the script. Prospective actors should bring a headshot and a résumé. For more information and to register for an audition slot, visit Theater RED’s webpage for the auditions.