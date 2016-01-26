Sons of the Prophet with Windfall Next Month

A mysterious illness. An aging uncle. A young man dealing with it all while negotiating a romance with a reporter covering the events of his father’s death. And it’s a comedy. It’s Sons of the Prophet--a contemporary comedy about a Lebanese family distantly related to Kahlil Gibran. Windfall Theatre stages a production of the comedy in its intimate studio theatre space next month. 

Sons of the Prophet runs Feb. 19 - Mar. 5 at Village Church Arts on 130 E. Juneau Ave. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.