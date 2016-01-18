Steel Magnolias in Elm Grove

Elm Grove in the middle of winter is not northwestern Louisiana in the late ’80s. This week, Sunset Playhouse brings a little bit of warmth to the stage as it presents Robbert Harling’s 1987 classic Steel Magnolias. Drawn from his experiences with his sister’s death, Harling’s comic drama about the lives of a group of women in a beauty parlor covers a number of years. Under the right direction, it can be really fascinating to see moments from a span of years play out over the course of a couple of hours onstage. The right direction comes to this production courtesy of Bryce Lord--an experienced talent who has had a hand in crafting a number of shows over the years. I seem to remember him helming some really great ensemble pieces over the years.

Amber Regan plays Truvy Jones who runs the in-home beauty parlor that serves as the setting for the action. Anna Lee Murray, who recently made a pleasantly memorable impression in Death Ship 666 at Alchemist Theatre, plays Shelby, who suffers from Type 1 diabetes. I’m personally looking forward to seeing the talented Ruth Arnell as Annelle, who goes through quite a transformation over the course of the play.

Sunset Playhouse’s production of Steel Magnolias runs Jan. 21 - Feb. 6. A review of the show runs in the Shepherd-Express next week. For tickets and more, visit Sunset Playhouse online.