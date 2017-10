I love the feeling of brick walls and a tall tin ceiling in summer. There’s a kind of a coolly cavernous feel about a place like that. All the vertical space radiates with its own kind of emotional warmth given the right performance. Kenosha’s Fusion appears to be a venue like that. It’s advertised as a small space for: “ Music, Standup, Plays, Recitals, Puppet Shows, Art Shows, Open Mics and other forms of live performance.