Twentieth-Century Woman

Wendy Wasserstein explored the changing roles of women in the 20th century with her Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Heidi Chronicles. A Marquette University production of the acclaimed drama opened at the Helfaer Theatre last weekend.

Bonnie Auguston stars as the title character, a woman destined to be a successful author and art historian. We see Heidi through 11 scenes in two acts spanning three decades in chronological order. The story also features Heidi's best friend Peter Patrone (Kevin Hogan), her love interest Scoop Rosenbaum (Joe Picchetti) and a number of other supporting characters.

The scenes range from 1965 to 1989, and a lot happens in between. Costume design by Connie Petersen nails the style from each period. A video segment from the represented eras, projected onto a blocky screen, set the tone for each scene. Marquette did an impressive job of finding videos that captured an era without relying on obvious, iconic images.

The tiny shifts in personality that take place from year to year can be difficult for an actor to bring to the stage. Though not always in top form, Auguston was captivating in the central role, which requires her to say just as much without words as she does with actual dialogue. Hogan's challenge to show the progress of time is arguably easier, as the changes going on in Patrone's life are less subtle. Scoop Rosenbaum is a charismatic, intellectual scoundrel, but not even Picchetti's considerable charm could muster quite enough of a swagger to truly bring this character to life. The rest of the cast performed multiple roles. One of the more impressive performances was by Liz Schranck, who displayed a subtle comic talent.

The Heidi Chroniclesruns through Feb. 22.