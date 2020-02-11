Windfall’s ‘Figaro’ a Twist on a French Play Anyone Can Enjoy

× Expand Photo Credit: Charles Morey

It may seem like a tall order to pull off an adaptation of Le Mariage de Figaro by 18th-century French playwright Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, but the ensemble in Windfall Theatre’s production of Charles Morey’s Figaro pulls it off seamlessly. Under David Flores’ direction, these nine actors create a world of tricks, scandal, games, love and even moral truths that will keep you more than entertained for the two-hour production.

Figaro, servant to Count Almaviva, is engaged to and ready to marry Suzanne, maid to the Count’s wife, Countess Almaviva. However, no one will quite let the happy couple get settled. The Count, who has never been loyal, hopes to woo Suzanne, but Figaro and Suzanne won’t have it. Marceline, labeled a “spinster,” wants Figaro’s hand, and she is willing to put up a legal fight. All in all, every character is set on tricking another to get what they want.

Chris Goode leads the play as Figaro. His wit, charm and sneakiness prove steady throughout the entire production. Don’t mistake his trickery for foolishness, though. Toward the end of the show, he tells the audience his life’s story, explaining his motivations for outsmarting the Count: The count is a wealthy man, and Figaro hasn’t been as lucky. He won’t let the Count take what he wants just because he thinks he can. Goode has fun regardless and never lets his humor become misguided. His energy is matched by his fiancée, Suzanne. As played by Cara Johnson, she never assumed the role of demure bride. She and the Countess (Alicia Rice) create a dynamic duo, tactical and sharp. They send their male counterparts in circles as they prove to be always one step ahead.

The set is minimal: only a futon, a few chairs with a table and a bench at some points. Almost every prop is pantomimed. However, nothing about the production is lacking. The audience gets to focus on the quick-moving plot and appreciate some stellar performances. A.J. Magoon as Chérubin makes his unique character a lovable favorite as he fumbles into love, disguises and tomfoolery. Make sure to catch this creative and energetic spin on the play that inspired Wolfgang Mozart’s classic opera.

Through Feb. 22 at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Ave.