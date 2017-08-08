CERF+ Aids Wisconsin Artists Affected by Flooding

The social and economic emancipation of artists from the patronage system was a watershed moment in the history of art. From this point on, artists were no longer restricted to religious subject matter or subject to the questionable taste of their patrons. But autonomy came at a cost. Now artists had no one to turn to when circumstance delivered a swift kick to the pocketbook.

Fortunately there are organizations like CERF+, “the leading nonprofit organization that uniquely focuses on safeguarding artists’ livelihoods nationwide." In light of recent flooding that ravaged southwestern Wisconsin, causing millions of dollars of damage, CERF+ has offered its services to regional artists. Artists working in craft disciplines who have suffered career-threatening loss are encouraged to contact relief@cerfplus.org. Direct financial assistance includes grants up to $6,000, no-interest loans up to $9,000, booth fair waivers at craft shows and discounts on materials and equipment from suppliers and manufacturers. For information on eligibility and guidelines visit cerfplus.org.

“Members Drink & Think"

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

You’ve probably heard that 2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s birth—but have you yet honored the Wisconsin native and architectural icon with a heady libation and erudite conversation about the Prairie School style? In conjunction with “Frank Lloyd Wright: Buildings for the Prairie," the Milwaukee Art Museum invites its members (and lures non-members to finally join up) for a drink and discussion. The exhibition features selections from the Wasmuth Portfolio of Wright’s early work alongside related furniture, metal work and stained glass. The event is Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and will be facilitated by Brandon Ruud, Abert family curator of American art.

Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair

Grounds of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and Red Arrow Park

929 N. Water St.

As CERF+ suggests, now’s the time for solidarity with craft artists. The 43rd annual Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair is just the opportunity. The juried show selects more than 100 artists recognized as among the most original contemporary crafts artisans. The fair features 12 different categories including ceramics, digital art, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather and metal. Considering the functional orientation of traditional craft, it is not surprising that many of the artists have related side hustles: Jeanette Payne, now a full-time jewelry artist, previously spent 20 years as a pipefitter for Wisconsin Gas; you may have used Jean Wells’ work before—in recent years the Milwaukee sculptor designed and created limited edition coffee mugs for Colectivo.