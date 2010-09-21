John Michael Kohler Arts Center’s ‘Animal Magnetism’

John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) delves into the animal kingdom in the upcoming exhibition series “Animal Magnetism.”

“Animal Instinct: Allegory, Allusion, and Anthropomorphism,” one of seven exhibits in the series, features ceramics, drawings, glass, mixed media, paintings, photographs and sculptures from more than 40 national artists, including John James Audubon and Star Wallowing Bull. The works reference animals through various mythological, narrative and scientific expressions.

Two artists familiar to Milwaukeeans, Gina Litherland and Tom Uttech, appear in “Animal Instinct.” Litherland’s oil on fiberboard To Each Her Chimera merges feminine and feline personalities using a unique blend of magical realism and mysticism. Uttech’s northern Wisconsin landscapes create awe and admiration for untouched environments. Loyal admirers treasure Uttech’s oil on linen woodland and shoreline scenes, painted from the artist’s imagination.

The exhibit offers an exceptional variety of artists, including Washington’s Preston Singletary, who envisions Tinget ancestry with glass-blowing techniques and northwest native iconography. From the other side of the country, Massachusetts’ Cynthia Consentino adds animalistic faces to fairy-tale femininity in an exploration of gender and cultural expectations.

The grand opening for “Animal Instinct” takes place Oct. 15-21 when JMKAC hosts “Sheboygan Shindig: An Artful Adventure.” On Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., family activities are offered at JMKAC, Mead Public Library and the new Bookworm Gardens.

Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17, the Children’s Book Festival presents authors and illustrators for lectures and workshops at several venues. A free shuttle bus runs between JMKAC and Bookworm Gardens, an art, sculptural and horticultural destination that connects nature and classic children’s stories.

For more information on “Animal Magnetism” and the “Sheboygan Shindig,” call (920) 458-6144 or visit www.jmkac.org.

Art Happenings

‘Many Miniatures’

Landmarks Gallery, 231 N. 76th St.

Tiny paintings by artists such as Wisconsin’s Terry Doughty and Jill Ray will be on display and sale through Oct. 30. An artists’ reception takes place 1-5 p.m. Sept. 26.

‘Lost Arts: A Celebration of Our Working Past’

Grohmann Museum, 1000 N. Broadway

Seven artisans will demonstrate their techniques and answer questions at the Grohmann Museum on Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

VillageGreen Street Fair

76th and State streets, Wauwatosa

This family event features exhibitors, artists, musicians and refreshments based on the theme of living in a green, eco-friendly environment on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.