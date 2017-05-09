Milwaukee Museum Mile Hosts 'Art in the City: Plein Air MKE'

Last year’s inaugural “Art in the City: Plein Air MKE" was so successful that the second annual event is larger in size and twice as long. From May 11-21, some of the Midwest’s most gifted painters will compete for prestige, publicity and more than $6,000 in prizes. With easels ensconced along the Milwaukee Museum Mile, which spans N. Prospect, N. Wahl and N. Terrace avenues, the artists will spend upwards of 63 hours (May 11-17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) perfecting plein air paintings of the scenic views afforded by the historic East Side.

Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to meander, watching the painstakingly birth of art, and to visit the five cultural institutions that punctuate the Museum Mile. On Sunday, May 14, these five institutions—the Charles Allis Art Museum, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the Museum of Wisconsin Art at Saint John’s On the Lake, the North Point Lighthouse and the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum—will open their doors offering free/reduced admission, guided tours, kids activities and a free shuttle between locations. Information about other Art in the City events can be found at the event website: milwaukeemuseummile.org/pleinairmke/.

“Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions"

Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services

5233 W. Morgan Ave.

The second annual Oneida Nation art show features contemporary and traditional art in a variety of media, including painting, Iroquois raised beadwork, loom beadwork, contemporary basketry, photography, metal design, sculpture and scratch boards. The show will be held in the Oneida’s recently purchased and renovated 7,000 square foot facility. “Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" is open to the public on May 13 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

“Wright in Racine"

Wade House Visitor Center

W7965 State Highway 23

Happy 150th birthday to the 20th century’s most famous Wisconsin-born architect—Frank Lloyd Wright. In celebration of Wright’s sesquicentennial, a lecture is being given by Mark Hertzberg, photographer and author of three books about Wright’s work, on Thursday, May 11 from 7-8 p.m. Hertzberg will use photographs to discuss Wright’s work in Racine between 1904 and 1954. The lecture is an opportunity to get an overview of Wright’s diverse creations including Prairie style home, a zoned home, Usonian public buildings and his only realized taproot tower.