In Praise of Analog Photography

In “Mirrors and Leaves,” artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. The assistant professor of photography at Arizona State University was born in Vietnam only two years after the war ended. Growing up among the physical and psychological trauma caused by years of violent conflict, Danh turned to photography to process the trauma and he invented chlorophyll printing to process the photos. The chlorophyll printing process uses photosynthesis to embed images on leaves and, through images of war-torn Vietnam, Danh explores the collective memory of war. The medium and the message are well suited to one another. Images of war are even more poignant when affixed to the delicate surface of a leaf, perhaps because the fragility of the support enhances the fragility of life represented in the images. From 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Danh will discuss his exhibited works of chlorophyll prints as well as daguerreotypes, another antiquated analog photographic process.

“PEEP”

RedLine Milwaukee

1422 N. Fourth St.

The work of New York artist Jennifer Nuss explores the archetype of the female heroine. Nuss’ large-scale, paper-based drawings and prints delve into the nuances of womanhood by presenting heroines in a range of situations and moods, from proud to defiant to angry to bored. The penetrating character studies have won her the patronage of the Guggenheim Foundation and the New York Foundation for the Arts. “PEEP” opens at RedLine Milwaukee with a reception on Friday, May 13 from 6-9 p.m. The exhibition is on display through July 2.

“Through My Eyes”

Grand Avenue Club’s Gallery Grand

604 N. Water St.

The mission of the Grand Avenue Club is to provide adults in Milwaukee County who have experienced mental illness with pre-vocational, employment, educational, housing, recreational and cultural opportunities to help them live more satisfying and productive lives, and also to provide a forum for these individuals to participate in community life. “Through My Eyes” is a photography exhibition of works from more than 20 GAC members. As the exhibition title suggests, the expressive photographs offer a glimpse into the artists’ unique perspectives. The works will be on sale for as little as $15 and will be on display through Aug. 10.

Nineteen Thirteen

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

Milwaukee’s chamber rock duo Nineteen Thirteen will stage a party for the release of its latest CD, Music for Time Travel , at MOWA. Consisting of Victor DeLorenzo on percussion and Janet Schiff on cello, Nineteen Thirteen has performed often in gallery settings. The music begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13.