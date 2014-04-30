Taking a Tour of Wisconsin Potteries

Though the members of the Clay Collective specialize in diverse styles and methods, the association of regional artists is united by a shared love of getting a bit of dirt under their fingernails. They knead, throw, shape, shave, fire and glaze the year round, banding together each May to exhibit their works for a Spring Pottery Tour.

And when the Clay Collective says “tour,” they mean tour; specifically, a self-guided driving tour of clay studios in south central Wisconsin. On May 3 and 4 from 10-5 p.m., locations in or near Rockdale, Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek will be presenting works of various shapes, sizes and functions by eight artists. The bucolic splendor of springtime Wisconsin provides a fitting backdrop to contemplate the works seen and the wonders ahead.

“Light Globes”

Gallery 2622

2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave.

“Wherever there is light, one can photograph,” noted photographer Alfred Stieglitz. Artist and Carroll University professor Philip Krejcarek shows that light is a worthy subject of photography in addition to being a condition for its possibility. “Light Globes,” opening Friday, May 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Gallery 2622, investigates the combination of natural and artificial light by placing a lighted globe in contexts that echo or otherwise engage its luminescence and shape.

Cardinal Stritch Senior Showcase

Cardinal Stritch University

6801 N. Yates Road

When kids are young we overlook the shoddy production values of their school plays, the transgressive tendencies of their coloring and the headache-inducing cacophony of their band concerts. They’ll improve, we assume, and positive feedback enhances enthusiasm and begets dedication. The Senior Showcase at Cardinal Stritch University vindicates our optimism. From May 2 until July 27, witness the fortuitous encounter of finely tuned motor skills put in service of mature aesthetic sensibilities.