"The Glass Menagerie, A Visual Dialogue" at the 10th Street Gallery

In conjunction with their season-opening production of Tennessee William's The Glass Menagerie , In Tandem Theatre will be adding another voice to dialogue surrounding this classic of the American theatre with a concurrent exhibition in the 10th Street Gallery.

The works include paintings, multimedia collage, sculptures, found-object shadow boxes, and photography by local artists Amy Faldet, Vanessa “Kiki” Johanning, Kathie Korth, Todd Mrozanski, Rebecca Voigt, and William Zuback.

Curator Stephanie A.B. Wiedenhoeft suggests giving the exhibition a look after having seen In Tandem's production seeing as the works are "abstractions or exaggerations of prevalent themes" in The Glass Menagerie .

10th Street Gallery is located at 628 N. 10th Street. Gallery hours are Monday â€“ Friday from 10:00 am â€“ 5:00 pm and by appointment. Information on the gallery can be found here.