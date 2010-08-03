Waukesha Shines With Red Hot ‘Art Crawl’

×

A recent issue of Money Magazine ranked Waukesha No. 50 ona list of the 100 “Best Small Cities to Live.” Waukesha’sdowntown area overflows with vibrant art galleries and special exhibits to enjoyalong with the summer weatherone reason Waukeshaendeared itself to the editors of this national publication.

Waukesha upholds its distinction with “Art Crawl 62Mia’sGreat Italian Red Hot Art BBQ” on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4-10 p.m.





Waukesha County Museum (WCM) participates in the Art Crawl with a 4-9 p.m.lawn party that invites visitors to enjoy a picnic on the landmark propertywhile listening to the music of Past Midnight. The museum’s exhibit “MarcSijan: Being Alive” (through Sept. 6) honors one of the country’s mostacclaimed hyper-realist sculptors. Two Sijan figures are currently on displayat the Museum of Wisconsin Art, so this second-floorexhibit at WCM offers a chance to further examine Sijan’s breathtakingportrayal of the human form and psyche amid all its imperfections.





Every work wasmodeled from a live person, often someone close to Sijan (or the artisthimself, who works at his Bay View studio when not touring internationally).This includes two self-portraits and a sculpture, titled Pinky, The Maid,adornedwith a fuchsia hair bow, lipstick-red beaded necklace and pink towels tuckedunder an arm. Admission to the exhibition will be reduced to $3 for Art Crawl62, and closing time will be extended to 9 p.m.





WCM will also hostan Artist Open House on Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.





A few blocks away onGrand Avenue(which you can reach via the Art Crawl’s free Red Hot Art Trolley) visitorswill find the night’s Cupcake Café. This location showcases the new permanentspace for the Waukesha Community ArtProject, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school art classesfor middle-school students.





On Main Street, Waukesha Tattoo Co. presents Carroll University professor Philip Krejcarekand student Michaela Marecek in a photography exhibition titled “Women”(through Aug. 14). The freshly renovated venue, which also highlights tattooart, will host an artists’ reception Aug. 7 from 7-10 p.m.





Many otherrestaurants and galleries will participate in Art Crawl 62 as well, featuring avariety of art and live music. The vintage ’50s-era Sloppy Joe’s Soda Fountain on Broadway celebrates its firstbirthday with a block party. Various venues will also hold fund-raisers for LaCasa de Esperanza and Prevention & Protection of Abused Children.





A complete listingof artists and events for Art Crawl 62 is available online(www.redhotartspot.com) and throughout the area.