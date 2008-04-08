BEST BUFFET

Potawatomi Bingo Casino

1721 W. Canal St.

1-800-729-7244

If variety is important in choosing a lunch buffet, then the buffet at Potawatomi Casino is a good bet. What’s surprising is the overall quality of the inexpensive lunch selection, which varies daily and can include hominy and beans and jerk chicken along with the usual carved meat and salad bar. The buffet is also open evenings, featuring nightly culinary themes. We’re gambling that the long lines leading into the door are mostly casinogoers, but the buffet’s professional chefs ensure that the food is well above the norm and worth a trip even if bingo isn’t your passion. (D.L.)

Runners-up: Maharaja, Casablanca