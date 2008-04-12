BEST CHEESE SELECTION

Whole Foods Market

2305 N. Prospect Ave.

223-1500

Not just any city is capable of supporting a gourmet grocery store devoted to food in its purest state. But because we Milwaukeeans have proven our allegiance, we not only have all-natural meats, seafood, groceries and produce at our fingertips, but the perquisites that come with a high-end grocery, like groovy little specialized stations devoted to the sole production of made-to-order tortillas, sushi, paninis or brick-oven pizzas. Even salads, coffees and teas, olives and gelatos have their own individual bars. The cheese bar is by far the most expansive, with more than 100 varieties of soft, semi-firm, firm, blue-veined, grating and fresh cheese. (S.B.)

