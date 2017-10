Maharaja

1550 N. Farwell Ave.

276-2250

The dinner menu offers a nice array of Indian entrees, but it’s the expansive and inexpensive lunch buffet, with its rotating selection of vegetarian and meat delights, that has introduced the local crowds to Maharaja. From goat curry to tandoori chicken to dishes made from spinach or eggplant, Maharaja’s buffet is as filling as it is flavorful. Don’t ignore the mango ice cream. (D.L.)

Runners-up: Bombay Sweets, Royal India