BEST THAI RESTAURANT

EE Sane

1806 N. Farwell Ave.

224-8284

An East Side alternative to the more haute Thai restaurants Downtown, EE Sane offers cuisine every bit as tasty and usually quite a bit cheaper. With more than 100 items, most of which can be made with your choice of meat or tofu, the menu is so large it’s daunting, but the generous noodle dishes and the savory curries are always safe bets (the sweet but delicate curry squash is a particular favorite). Fresh spring rolls, served with a creamy peanut sauce, are a great way to begin a meal here, and an order of vanilla ice cream served with a hot banana, fried crisp, is the perfect way to end it. (E.R.)

Runners-up: Singha Thai, Thai Kitchen