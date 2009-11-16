Milwaukee's Best Museum

×

In its early years,the Milwaukee Art Museum (and its predecessors) depended on donations ofartwork from wealthy patrons, amassing not only a large collection of19th-century pieces from German-speaking Europe (no surprise), but also a goodselection of Modern art from the 20th century. In recent decades MAM hasmounted challenging exhibitions with sound scholarship and superb artpullingfrom traveling exhibitions, borrowing from other museums and drawing from itsown permanent collection. Check out the current exhibit of late work by AndyWarhol.





Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

414-224-3200

http://www.mam.org/





Runners-up: MilwaukeePublic Museum,Harley-Davidson Museum