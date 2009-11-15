Milwaukee's Best Vietnamese Restaurant

×

The setting, with itslinen-covered tables, is as nice as ever. Entrees aredivided between Vietnamese dishes and Chinese entrees with Vietnamese touches,along with many vegetarian options. Most entrees include soup or a salad ofleaf lettuce with tomato, cucumber, red cabbage and a heap of bean sprouts.With the exception of the cabbage, the ingredients are all common in Vietnam,where fresh herbs and vegetables are prized. The salad dressings, however, showsome of the few European touches at West Bank. They are still good, though,especially the basil tarragon vinaigrette.

West Bank Cafe

732 E. Burleigh St.

414-562-5555

Runners-up: Phan’s Garden, Mekong Cafe